Kings of Leon are celebrating their new album release with a video for teaser cut ‘Nowhere To Run’

Their new album is out now.

Kings of Leon have released a new video for ‘Nowhere To Run’.

It’s a track from their just-released new album, ‘Can We Please Have Fun’, out today (Friday, 10th May).

“It was the most enjoyable record I’ve ever been a part of,” Caleb says of the full-length. “It’s like we allowed ourselves to be musically vulnerable,” Nathan adds. “I love it when a rock band is not embarrassed to admit that every song doesn’t have to be on 11.”

“When you have a band, there’s a bond like no other, and when you have family, you have a bond like no other,” Caleb continues. “We have both of those things. I thought, if we put all our energy toward something, who is gonna stop us? Who can stop us except us?” 

The band are also set to headline BST Hyde Park on 30th June, featuring Paolo Nutini as a special guest, with more acts to be confirmed.

Check out the new video below.

