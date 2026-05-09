La Roux is back with a new album inspired by forbidden love and emotional fallout
Her fourth full-length is led by 'Cabin Fever' and arrives on Vertigo Records in November.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Her fourth full-length is led by 'Cabin Fever' and arrives on Vertigo Records in November.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
A run of arena and amphitheatre dates supporting Hilary Duff across the US, UK and Australia is also confirmed. The dates in full read:
JUNE
22 iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL, USA
23 MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Tampa, FL, USA
25 Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta, GA, USA
27 The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, The Woodlands, TX, USA
28 Germania Insurance Amphitheater, Austin, TX, USA
30 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX, USA
JULY
2 First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, Albuquerque, NM, USA
3 Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, Phoenix, AZ, USA
8 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA, USA
9 Kia Forum, Inglewood, CA, USA
11 Shoreline Amphitheatre, Mountain View, CA, USA
12 Toyota Amphitheater, Wheatland, CA, USA
14 Cascades Amphitheater, Ridgefield, WA, USA
15 White River Amphitheatre, Auburn, WA, USA
17 Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, West Valley City, UT, USA
20 Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, CO, USA
22 Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Maryland Heights, MO, USA
23 Ruoff Music Center, Noblesville, IN, USA
25 Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Shakopee, MN, USA
26 Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, Tinley Park, IL, USA
28 Riverbend Music Center, Cincinnati, OH, USA
30 Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville, TN, USA
AUGUST
1 Truliant Amphitheater, Charlotte, NC, USA
2 Jiffy Lube Live, Bristow, VA, USA
5 Madison Square Garden Arena, New York, NY, USA
6 Madison Square Garden Arena, New York, NY, USA
8 Xfinity Center, Mansfield, MA, USA
9 Mann Center for the Performing Arts, Philadelphia, PA, USA
12 RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, Canada
13 RBC Amphitheatre, Toronto, ON, Canada
15 Pine Knob Music Theatre, Clarkston, MI, USA
16 Acrisure Amphitheater, Grand Rapids, MI, USA
SEPTEMBER
6 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
8 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK
10 O2 Arena, London, UK
12 AO Arena, Manchester, UK
13 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
15 O2 Arena, London, UK
OCTOBER
20 Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand
22 Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, Australia
24 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
26 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia
29 RAC Arena, Perth, Australia
Eighth studio album 'petal' lands later this summer via Republic Records.
The director Lauzza pairs the singer with the broadcaster in a talk show scene.
He returns with first new music since 2011.