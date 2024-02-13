Lizzy McAlpine has announced her third album, ‘Older’ – check out the title-track now

Lizzy McAlpine has announced her third album, ‘Older’.

Recorded and produced in Los Angeles, the full-length is set for release on 5th April via Columbia Records, teased by the title-track.

“To me, this album represents who I’ve become over the past three years,” says Lizzy. “Through the long and mostly tumultuous journey of making it, I have learned who I am as a person, who I want to be as an artist and what kind of art I want to make. This album is a culmination of that growth, showcasing the rawest and most honest version of me.”

She adds, “The music that I’ve released up to this point in my career has been heavily produced and perfected, to the point where I don’t even recognize myself in it anymore,” says Lizzy. “This album is the complete opposite. We recorded most of it live, tracking the entire band at the same time in one room, me included. The passion in that space translates into the recorded music so much more than anything I’ve done before, and it has created a record that, in my opinion, is the best I’ve ever made.”

Check out the new single below.