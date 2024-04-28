Luke Black releases new single ‘Winter Dahlia’

London-based Serbian artist Luke Black has released his new single ‘Winter Dahlia’.

The song is taken from his upcoming debut album ‘Chainsaws In Paradise’, set to be released on May 24th.

Luke describes the track as a poignant reflection on global warming, symbolized by the out-of-season bloom of the flower. He shared, “’Winter Dahlia’ delicately unveils the poignant anomaly of a flower blossoming out of season, subtly alluding to the impact of global warming and the impending end of the world. The tender bloom in winter serves as a metaphor for our delicate Earth, while the voices of children echo a plea for help from future generations, softly chanting, ‘hurry up if you want to be saved.'”

Luke Black is set to tour across the UK and Europe to promote ‘Chainsaws In Paradise’. The dates in full read:

JUNE

4 The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

6 The Lodge, Manchester, UK

7 Oslo, London, UK

11 Hydrozagadka, Warsaw, POL

13 Kuudes Linja, Helsinki, FIN

18 B72, Vienna, AUT