Maggie Rogers is dropping a new song, ‘Don’t Forget Me’, next month

Maggie Rogers has announced the release of her new song ‘Don’t Forget Me’, set to drop on February 8th.

Rogers has been giving fans a taste of her new music, performing ‘Don’t Forget Me’ at various stops on her 2023 tour. She has expressed her deep connection with the new songs, sharing her excitement about her upcoming third album and her eagerness to play the new material for her audience. “I am so, so, so in love with these songs,” she said, hinting at the emotional depth of the new material.

The album was recorded at the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York. Rogers’ previous album, ‘Surrender’, was released in 2022 and she has been touring to support it, premiering some of the new songs during her shows.

While the title of her third album has not yet been revealed, it is expected to be released sometime in 2024.