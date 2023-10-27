Maisie Peters has released a deluxe album featuring six new tracks: “I wasn’t finished telling certain stories”

Maisie Peters has released a new deluxe album.

The extended edition of her second album ‘The Good Witch’ – which saw her on the cover of the July 2023 issue of Dork, ‘FYI’ – features six new tracks.

Maisie shares: “Making ‘The Good Witch’ was one of the most magical experiences of my life and I knew from the beginning that there was more life in this record yet – I wasn’t finished telling certain stories. ‘You Signed Up For This’ and ‘The Good Witch’ feel like sister records to me, different in age and tone but forever intertwined by the person I was when I wrote both and over the past few years there have been songs I wrote that slipped through the cracks that I knew were special to me. I wanted to give them to you, to finish this year and open the door to some of my favourite tales I didn’t get to tell – ‘The Good Witch’ is not done yet.”

Check it out below.