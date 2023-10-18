Middle Kids have announced their new album, ‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’.
Recorded in Eastbourne and co-produced by Tim Fitz and Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), the record is set for release on 16th February via Lucky Number.
They’ve also shared new single ‘Dramamine’, which lead singer Hannah Joy co-wrote with Fitz, her bandmate and husband. “It feels like a song about the connection between belief and love.”
Check it out below; the album’s fulltracklisting reads:
Petition
Dramamine
The Blessings
The Blessings (Interlude)
Bootleg Firecracker
Highlands
Bend
Go to Sleep on Me
Terrible news
Philosophy
Your Side, Forever
You Side (Interlude)
All In My Head (feat Dave Le’aupepe)