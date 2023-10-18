Middle Kids have announced their new album, ‘Faith Crisis Pt 1’.

Recorded in Eastbourne and co-produced by Tim Fitz and Jonathan Gilmore (The 1975, Beabadoobee), the record is set for release on 16th February via Lucky Number.

They’ve also shared new single ‘Dramamine’, which lead singer Hannah Joy co-wrote with Fitz, her bandmate and husband. “It feels like a song about the connection between belief and love.”

Check it out below; the album’s fulltracklisting reads:

Petition

Dramamine

The Blessings

The Blessings (Interlude)

Bootleg Firecracker

Highlands

Bend

Go to Sleep on Me

Terrible news

Philosophy

Your Side, Forever

You Side (Interlude)

All In My Head (feat Dave Le’aupepe)