British singer-songwriter Myles Smith has shared another cut from his forthcoming first full-length, sharing 'Hold Me In The Dark' from 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life'.



Reflecting on the song's origins, Smith says, "Hold Me In The Dark came from a really honest place. From feeling stuck in my own thoughts and not knowing how to get out of it. Strangely, it takes me back to my first pair of headphones as a kid. I used to put them on to block out the shouting and the chaos at home, and in a weird way, they became a kind of escape for me. I didn't have many friends growing up because we moved around a lot, so music became one of the first places I ever felt safe. It's that push and pull between trying to run from things and realising that sometimes you just need something or someone there with you. It's not about fixing everything, it's about not being alone in it."



Beyond the new release, Smith is lined up as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK on 9th May, performing on the penultimate episode of the show's first season, with actress Hannah Waddingham hosting.



The record, due 19th June via Sony Music UK/RCA Records, is structured across three connected chapters titled Mess, Heart, and Life. Joining 'Hold Me In The Dark' on the tracklist are 'Stargazing', 'Nice To Meet You', a duet with Niall Horan called 'Drive Safe', plus 'Gold' and 'Stay (If You Wanna Dance)'.