British singer-songwriter Myles Smith has shared another cut from his forthcoming first full-length, sharing 'Hold Me In The Dark' from 'My Mess, My Heart, My Life'.
Reflecting on the song's origins, Smith says, "Hold Me In The Dark came from a really honest place. From feeling stuck in my own thoughts and not knowing how to get out of it. Strangely, it takes me back to my first pair of headphones as a kid. I used to put them on to block out the shouting and the chaos at home, and in a weird way, they became a kind of escape for me. I didn't have many friends growing up because we moved around a lot, so music became one of the first places I ever felt safe. It's that push and pull between trying to run from things and realising that sometimes you just need something or someone there with you. It's not about fixing everything, it's about not being alone in it."
Beyond the new release, Smith is lined up as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live UK on 9th May, performing on the penultimate episode of the show's first season, with actress Hannah Waddingham hosting.
The record, due 19th June via Sony Music UK/RCA Records, is structured across three connected chapters titled Mess, Heart, and Life. Joining 'Hold Me In The Dark' on the tracklist are 'Stargazing', 'Nice To Meet You', a duet with Niall Horan called 'Drive Safe', plus 'Gold' and 'Stay (If You Wanna Dance)'.
Touring plans see Smith heading across North America, Europe and the UK, with a London date at The O2 closing out the run. He'll also join Ed Sheeran for the North American stretch of the LOOP Tour this summer.
The dates in full read:
JUNE
13 State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
16 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
17 The Lawn at White Oak, Houston, TX
19 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA
20 Nissan Stadium – South Plaza, Nashville, TN
22 Pier Six Pavilion, Baltimore, MD
23 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, Indianapolis, IN
25 Summerfest, Milwaukee, WI
26 Jacobs Pavilion, Cleveland, OH
27 Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
30 Saint Louis Music Park, Maryland Heights, MO
JULY
1 The Midland Theatre, Kansas City, MO
3 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Vail, CO
4 Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
15 Ottawa Bluesfest, Ottawa, ON
18 Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
21 Petco Park, San Diego, CA
25 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA
28 Hard Rock Live – Sacramento, Wheatland, CA
31 Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn, Troutdale, OR
AUGUST
1 Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
4 Freedom Mobile Arch, Vancouver, BC
8 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
12 The Lot at The Complex, Salt Lake City, UT
15 U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN
18 Place Bell, Laval, QC
20 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
21 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
22 Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
24 Leader Bank Pavilion, Boston, MA
25 SummerStage – Central Park, New York, NY
26 The Met Presented by Highmark, Philadelphia, PA
29 Ford Field, Detroit, MI
OCTOBER
8 Columbiahalle, Berlin, Germany
10 Spektrum, Oslo, Norway
11 KB Hallen, Copenhagen, Denmark
13 Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, Germany
14 The Hall, Zurich, Switzerland
16 Fabrique, Milan, Italy
18 Forest National, Brussels, Belgium
19 Zenith, Paris, France
NOVEMBER
4 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands
7 Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK
8 First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
10 OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK
12 Birmingham BP Pulse Live / Utilita Arena, Birmingham, UK
14 International Centre, Bournemouth, UK
15 Manchester Co-Op Live, Manchester, UK
17 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
19 Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK
20 The O2, London, UK