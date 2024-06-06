Nell Mescal, Bleach Lab, Lip Filler and more are playing Dork’s Day Out 2024 this August

Nell Mescal, Bleach Lab and more are set to play this year’s edition of Dork’s Day Out this August.

Following on from previous years featuring Thomas Headon, Courting, Swim School, STONE, Coach Party, Pip Blom, Feet, Honeyglaze, Talk Show and more – we’re throwing our annual big old summer party at London’s Signature Brew Blackhorse Road.

Today, we’re letting you in on the first five names for this summer’s event. Nell Mescal – fresh from headlining a sold out Dork’s Night Out last month – will join us again, alongside longtime Dork faves Bleach Lab, who put out one of our favourite albums of 2023, ‘Lost In A Rush Of Emptiness’. They’ll be joined by fresh new talents Lip Filler (read our recent digital cover feature here), Delights and the inimitable Welly (read our recent digital cover feature here).

They’ll be joined by more names – including our headliner – over the coming weeks, as well as DJs, ‘stuff’ and ‘typical Dork associated nonsense’. Keep your eyes peeled, and get hold of tickets for the bargain price of £15 + bf from Dice, here.

Dork’s Day Out will take place on Saturday, 3rd August 2024.