Paris Paloma has announced her debut album, ‘Cacophony’

Paris Paloma has announced her debut album.

Titled ‘Cacophony’, the record is set to arrive on 30th August. The news comes alongside a new version of her breakthrough single ‘labour’. Titled ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’, it features more than 100 fan vocals throughout the song.

‘Cacophony’ will feature 15 tracks, including previously released singles ‘my mind (now)’ ‘drywall’, ‘as good a reason’, ‘yeti’ and ’labour’.

“From this chaotic cosmic yawn, creation sprang forth”, Paris explains, “so this is a collection that makes sense of the overwhelming space of my mind where my anxiety, my OCD, and trauma processing lives.”

“I love the feral, feminine aspects of my music”, she continues. “Being unapologetically vulnerable feels wild – it’s breaking down boundaries, a return to something primal”.

You can check out ‘LABOUR (the cacophony)’ below.