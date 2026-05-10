Porches has returned with ‘MASK’, recorded on a four-track in a New York basement
The mixtape follows Porches’ 2025 album 'Shirt'.
Porches has announced a new mixtape, 'MASK'.
The New York City project of Aaron Maine will release the collection on 14th May, with announcement track 'HABIT' out now alongside a new video directed by Rebekah Campbell.
Recorded on a four-track tape machine in a Wooster Street basement in New York last spring, Maine says the mixtape was shaped by the limitations of the format.
"I was inspired by how impossible it is to really edit anything on the four track, and I feel like a special spirit was captured in these recordings by embracing their imperfections," he explains. "I wanted to share them in their rawest form to keep that energy I felt intact."
All songs on 'MASK' were written, produced and mixed by Maine, with contributions from Max Freedberg and Jenna Pascale.
The mixtape follows Porches’ 2025 album 'Shirt', as well as recent sold-out 10th anniversary shows celebrating breakthrough record 'Pool'.
The New York City project of Aaron Maine will release the collection on 14th May, with announcement track 'HABIT' out now alongside a new video directed by Rebekah Campbell.
Recorded on a four-track tape machine in a Wooster Street basement in New York last spring, Maine says the mixtape was shaped by the limitations of the format.
"I was inspired by how impossible it is to really edit anything on the four track, and I feel like a special spirit was captured in these recordings by embracing their imperfections," he explains. "I wanted to share them in their rawest form to keep that energy I felt intact."
All songs on 'MASK' were written, produced and mixed by Maine, with contributions from Max Freedberg and Jenna Pascale.
The mixtape follows Porches’ 2025 album 'Shirt', as well as recent sold-out 10th anniversary shows celebrating breakthrough record 'Pool'.
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