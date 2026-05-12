Gorillaz, The Strokes and FKA twigs lead Primavera Sound’s return to Buenos Aires and São Paulo
Lily Allen, CMAT and Courtney Barnett also feature on both bills.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Lily Allen, CMAT and Courtney Barnett also feature on both bills.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Nate Amos confirms label home and London Electric Brixton date for November.
The Glasgow outfit also line up an intimate UK headline run.
Remastered 4AD-era collection gets first vinyl pressing with bonus live side.