Royel Otis have shared a brand new single, ‘Velvet’.

It’s a cut from the Sydney indie duo’s upcoming Dan Carey-produced debut album ‘PRATTS & PAIN’, due 16th February. Following previous singles ‘Adored’, ‘Fried Rice’ and ‘Heading For The Door’, it’s the last to arrive ahead of the full-length.

‘Velvet’ is about accepting one’s shortcomings, the band explain. “Velvet is the evolution of yet another failed endeavour.”

Check it out below.