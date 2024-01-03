Sea Girls have announced their “optimistic and euphoric” third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’

The full-length is coming in June.
Photo Credit: Blacksocks

Sea Girls have announced their third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’.

The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.

Frontman Henry Camamile says: “It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric. There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”

The full tracklisting reads:

  1. Midnight Butterflies
  2. I Want You To Know Me
  3. Come Back To Me
  4. Horror Movies
  5. Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
  6. Scream And Shout
  7. Weekends And Workdays
  8. Superman
  9. First On My List
  10. Young Strangers
  11. Polly
  12. After Hours
SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Girl In Red is teasing her 2024 comeback with "the song of the summer"
Music News
Sleater-Kinney confront their darkest fears and deepest hopes on new single, 'Untidy Creature'
Music News
Katy Kirby takes inspiration from gory relationship breakdowns for her new single, 'Hand To Hand'
READ MORE