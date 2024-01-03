Sea Girls have announced their “optimistic and euphoric” third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’

Sea Girls have announced their third album, ‘Midnight Butterflies’.
The twelve-track record will be released 14th June via the band’s new independent label Alt. Records, and features previous singles ‘Weekends & Workdays’ and ‘Young Strangers’.
Frontman Henry Camamile says: “It feels and sounds like a fledgling band making their energetic untainted debut record. It’s super optimistic and euphoric. There was a huge freedom in making this record. It’s an exciting time for music across genres, and who wouldn’t want to be a part of that?”
The full tracklisting reads:
- Midnight Butterflies
- I Want You To Know Me
- Come Back To Me
- Horror Movies
- Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
- Scream And Shout
- Weekends And Workdays
- Superman
- First On My List
- Young Strangers
- Polly
- After Hours