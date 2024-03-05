SeeYouSpaceCowboy have unveiled details of their new album, ‘Coup De Grâce’

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have announced their new album, ‘Coup De Grâce’.

The news follows on from the San Diego post-hardcore band’s recent single ‘Chewing The Scenery’, which they described as the beginning of a new era, with the full record arriving on 19th April.

They’ve also shared a double video for their singles ‘Respite For A Tragic Tale (ft. iRis.EXE)’ and ‘Silhouettes in Motion’.

“This album was a chance for us to refine some of the melodic elements we had recently introduced to the band while also playing around with all things and bringing back reinvented version of past parts of our identity,” shares frontwoman Connie Sgarbossa.

“The hope is that we made something that mixes the innate emotion of post-hardcore with the cathartic essence of dancing and allure of cabaret/burlesque in a package reflecting the tale of a city on fire and it’s all to tragic individuals and their indulgence and woes.”

Check out the singles below; the album’s full tracklisting reads: