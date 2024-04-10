Sophie May is teasing her third EP with a new single inspired by her experience with OCD, ‘Tiny Dictator’

Sophie May has announced a new EP.

It follows on from her second EP, ‘Worst Thoughts In The World’, which arrived last summer, with ‘Deep Sea Creatures’ out 21st June. She’s also shared a new single, ‘Tiny Dictator’, a song inspired by her experience with OCD.

Sophie says: “‘Tiny Dictator’ is a song that follows my intrusive thoughts and the effect they have on my day to day life. I’ve found OCD to feel both completely paralysing and all consuming. It’s a part of my life that I’m constantly learning to deal with. This song was my way of reclaiming some of the power I’ve felt I’ve lost over the past few years while battling against this disorder. I hope that this song will shine a light on a topic that I personally feel is still misrepresented within the media, as well as giving some peace of mind to anyone else struggling.”

Of the EP, she adds: “My third EP Deep Sea Creatures includes 5 tracks that were predominantly written from my bedroom over the past year. Each song leans into all things existential, varying from the overwhelming size of our solar system to the inability to escape your own thoughts. I feel as though these songs are a good representation of the most important factors of my life, my biggest fears, biggest loves and the appreciation I have for the world around me.”

