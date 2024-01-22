Sprints are going to play their biggest shows yet this November

They've new dates in Bristol, London and Manchester.

Sprints have announced a new UK tour.

The trio of shows – their biggest yet – are in support of their just-released debut album ‘Letter To Self’.

“This is big,” the band comment. “After selling out our entire UK run 5 months in advance, we’re coming back for the biggest shows EVER.”

“Can’t really believe we’re playing shows this huge already,” they add. “Thank you everyone for the support. What a dream.”

The details are:

NOVEMBER
12 Bristol, Marble Factory
13 London, O2 Kentish Town Forum
29 Manchester, New Century Hall

Tickets go on general sale from Friday 26th January.

