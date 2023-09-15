Tate McRae takes over an empty hockey arena for her new single and video, ‘greedy’

Tate McRae is back with a new single and video, ‘greedy’.

The track is her first new music since Tiësto collab ’10:35′, and it coincides with her North American ‘Are We Flying’ tour, which kicked off earlier this month and sees her on the road until mid-October.

“I’m beyond excited to drop “greedy” and share this new chapter of my music with the world,” she says. “I wrote “greedy” about having the confidence to know what you want. I feel like this is the first time where people are seeing a feistier and more playful side of me. This song is so unexpected, and I cannot wait for everyone to hear it.”

Check it out below.