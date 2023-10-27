The Gaslight Anthem are celebrating their album release with a new video for ‘Spider Bites’

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new video, ‘Spider Bites‘.
It’s the latest cut from their first album in nearly a decade, with ‘History Books’ out today (Friday, 27th October). The band have also recently confirmed a tour for next year.
“That song came together at a time when so many bad things were happening at once, starting from that first line: ‘My teeth are crumbling structures,’” frontman Brian Fallon explains. “It’s about trying to cope in those moments when it feels like everything’s going wrong.”
Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:
MARCH
18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy
21 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy
22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall
25 – London, UK – Roundhouse
26 – London, UK – Roundhouse
29 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia
JULY
10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City
11 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival