The Gaslight Anthem are celebrating their album release with a new video for ‘Spider Bites’

The Gaslight Anthem have released a new video, ‘Spider Bites‘.

It’s the latest cut from their first album in nearly a decade, with ‘History Books’ out today (Friday, 27th October). The band have also recently confirmed a tour for next year.

“That song came together at a time when so many bad things were happening at once, starting from that first line: ‘My teeth are crumbling structures,’” frontman Brian Fallon explains. “It’s about trying to cope in those moments when it feels like everything’s going wrong.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

MARCH

18 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy

21 – Sheffield, UK – O2 Academy

22 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo

23 – Wolverhampton, UK – Civic Hall

25 – London, UK – Roundhouse

26 – London, UK – Roundhouse

29 – Dublin, IE – 3Olympia

JULY

10 – Nottingham, UK – Rock City

11 – Cheltenham, UK – 2000 Trees Festival