The Great Escape has confirmed 100 new names, including Aziya, Joe & The Shitboys, Glad Party and more

The Great Escape has confirmed loads of new names for 2024’s event.

The new additions include Flat Party, Soft Launch, DellaXOZ, The Dare, Winona Forever, Saloon Dion, Good Neighbours, Lizzie Reid, Lucy Tun, YARD, Joe & The Shitboys, Alien Chicks, Aziya (pictured) and more.

The full line-up so far – in alphabetical order – reads:

AGGRASOPPAR, ALFIE JUKES, ALESSI ROSE, ALIEN CHICKS, AMBLE, ANGÉLICA GARCIA, ANNA MIEKE, ARROWS IN ACTION, ASHA JEFFERIES, ASHY, AZIYA, BABYMOROCCO, BEATTIE, BEGONIA, BEL, BIG SPECIAL, BNNY, BODUR, BOLIS PUPUL, BROf, BOUND BY ENDOGAMY, BROCKHOFF, CALEB KUNLE, CANTY, CARDINALS, CHOWERMAN, COEX, COLOUR TV, CRUEL SISTER, DARREN KIELY, DEEPS, DELLAXOZ, DESIREE DAWSON, DIRTY BLONDE, ELINBORG, EMMELINE, ENOLA, ERIN LECOUNT, FABIANA PALLADINO, FAUX REAL, FCUKERS, FLAT PARTY, FOLD PAPER, FOREST CLAUDETTE, FRIEDBERG, FROST CHILDREN, FULL FLOWER MOON BAND, GIA FORD, GO-JO, GOOD NEIGHBOURS, GUT HEALTH, HANA LILI, HOHNEN FORD, HOLY WARS, HOUSE OF WOMEN, HUMANE THE MOON, IDESTROY, JACKIE MOONBATHER, JACOB ALON, JAMBINAI, JOE & THE SHITBOYS, JOHNNY HUNTER, KAETO, KAYLA GRACE, KIIMI, KINGFISHR, KING ISIS, KUZI CEE, LANDEL, LEAH KATE, LIZZIE REID, LUCY TUN, LVRA, MACKENZY MACKAY, MAD TSAI, MAGGIE ANDREW, MALI VELASQUEZ, MAN/WOMAN/CHAINSAW, MARATHON, MICHAEL DIAMOND, MOCK MEDIA, MOIRA & CLAIRE, MUIREANN BRADLEY, NIGHTBUS, NO WINDOWS, OSCAR BROWNE, PICTURE PARLOUR, PLATONIC SEX, RACHAEL LAVELLE, RADIO FREE ALICE, RAY LAURÉL, REALLY GOOD TIME, ROMY NOVA, RUBY J, SAFESP8CE, SALOON DION, SARAH CREAN, SHVVN, SOFT LAUNCH, SOFT LOFT, SOLAARISS, SOUTHERN RIVER BAND, ST ARNAUD, TAMARA & THE DREAMS, T L K, TYLER LEWIS, THE BELAIR LIP BOMBS, THE BIG DAY, THE CLAUSE, THE CROOKS, THE DARE, THE LIFE, THE NEW EVES, THE SHAMBOLICS, THE SHERATONS, TOM LARK, TOM RASMUSSEN, TROUT, ULY, UNPEOPLE, VELVETINE, VOX REA, WINONA FOREVER, YARD, ZHEANI

The Great Escape will take over various venues in Brighton from 15th-18th May. Visit greatescapefestival.com for more information.