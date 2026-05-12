This Is Lorelei
have signed to Matador Records and announced a UK headline tour for this autumn.
The project of prolific New York songwriter Nate Amos will head across the UK and Ireland in November, culminating in a London show at Electric Brixton
on 26th November.
The newly-announced dates follow the recent release of the ‘Super Deluxe’ edition of breakout album ‘Box For Buddy, Box For Star
’, which featured reimagined versions of every track alongside collaborations and covers from the likes of Hayley Williams, Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, Jeff Tweedy, Snail Mail, SASAMI and Momma.
Amos has also lined up a packed North American run, including dates supporting Bleachers and shows with Colin Miller and @, alongside appearances at Kilby Block Party
, Newport Folk
Festival, Just Like Heaven
and Primavera Sound
in Buenos Aires and São Paulo.
Tickets for the UK dates go on sale at 10am local time on Friday 15th May.
NOVEMBER
17 Thekla
, Bristol
18 Brudenell Social Club
, Leeds
19 The Art School, Glasgow
21 The Workman’s Club, Dublin
22 Band on the Wall
, Manchester
24 Bodega, Nottingham
25 Chalk, Brighton
26 Electric Brixton, London