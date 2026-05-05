total tommy has returned with ‘Pretty Little Mouth’, taking aim at love-bombing
The single arrives via Play It Again Sam after a year-long break.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The single arrives via Play It Again Sam after a year-long break.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The album is about choosing to believe in something, he says.
The brother-led four-piece add three consecutive London headline nights in July.
The clip captures the day of the band's debut at Baby's All Right.