Twenty One Pilots have shared a cinematic new video for ‘Paladin Strait’

Twenty One Pilots have shared the official music video for ‘Paladin Strait’, the closing track from their new album ‘Clancy’.

Directed by Jensen Noen, the cinematic video marks the thirteenth and final visual to be released from the album, bringing fans into the band’s immersive world one last time.

Released just a month ago, ‘Clancy’ posted the biggest week for any rock album in 2024. The album opened in the U.S. with 143,000 units in its first week, landing the band the top spot on several Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Vinyl Albums, and Indie Store Album Sales. It also reached #2 on the Top Alternative Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts, and #3 on the Billboard 200. Globally, ‘Clancy’ amassed over 100 million streams worldwide in its first week, earning the duo top 3 chart debuts in several countries and #1 debuts in Australia, Germany, and Scotland.

Co-produced by Tyler Joseph and Paul Meany, ‘Clancy’ marks the final chapter in a multi-album narrative first introduced in the band’s 2015 breakthrough, ‘Blurryface’.

This summer, Twenty One Pilots will embark on The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever which is set to kick off with a two-night stand at Denver’s Ball Arena on August 15th and 16th. The tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

The dates in full read:

AUGUST

15 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

16 Ball Arena, Denver, CO

18 Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

21 Moda Center, Portland, OR

22 Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

24 Oakland Arena, Oakland, CA

25 Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

27 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA

28 Intuit Dome, Los Angeles, CA

30 Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

31 MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, NV

SEPTEMBER

3 Moody Center, Austin, TX

4 Toyota Center, Houston, TX

6 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

7 American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

10 Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

11 Kia Center, Orlando, FL

13 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

14 Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

15 CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, MD

17 Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

18 Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

20 TD Garden, Boston, MA

21 TD Garden, Boston, MA

25 Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

27 Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

28 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

29 Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

OCTOBER

1 United Center, Chicago, IL

2 United Center, Chicago, IL

4 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

5 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

6 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

8 Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

9 Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

10 Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

12 Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

NOVEMBER

17 Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

19 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, AU

21 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, AU

24 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, AU

APRIL 2025

7 Barclays Arena, Hamburg, DE

8 Uber Arena, Berlin, DE

9 Atlas Arena, Lodz, PL

12 O2 Arena, Prague, CZ

13 Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna, AT

16 Hallenstadion, Zurich, CH

17 Unipol Arena, Bologna, IT

21 WiZink Center, Madrid, ES

22 Palau San Jordi, Barcelona, ES

24 LDLC Arena, Lyon, FR

27 Olympiahalle, Munich, DE

28 Forum, Milan, IT

30 Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, NL

MAY 2025

1 Lanxess Arena, Cologne, DE

2 Accor Arena, Paris, FR

5 OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow, UK

6 Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK

8 SSE Arena, Belfast, UK

9 3Arena, Dublin, IE

11 AO Arena, Manchester, UK

13 The O2, London, UK

14 The O2, London, UK