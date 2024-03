WILLOW has released a new single, ‘symptom of life’.

The track marks the first offering from her forthcoming album, the follow-up to ‘Coping Mechanism’, and arrives alongside a self-directed video.

“The song has a very beautiful whimsical nature but holds a lot of mystery,” she explains. “There’s this beautiful light coming in through the piano, but also this syncopated rhythm of the bass bringing in that mysterious element. A juxtaposition of light and dark.”

Check it out below.