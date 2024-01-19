Zara Larsson has released a new single, ‘You Love Who You Love’.
It’s a cut from her upcoming new album, ‘Venus’. The record is set for release on 9th February, accompanied by a spring UK and European headline tour.
The track was produced by MTHR in collaboration with MNEK and Danja. Zara explains, “we started writing over PRIDE, and began talking about how amazing it is that anyone can love anyone – but that doesn’t mean you always should! We’ve all had that friend, or been that friend, who keeps going back to someone who’s bad for them, and ‘You Love Who You Love’ is saying enough is enough.”
Check out the new single below; the Venus Tour will visit:
FEBRUARY
16 Manchester, Manchester Academy
17 Glasgow, O2 Academy
18 Birmingham, O2 Academy
21 London, Roundhouse
24 Paris, Le Trianon
25 Brussels, Ancienne Belgique
26 Amsterdam, AFAS Live
28 Berlin, Verti Music Hall
MARCH
01 Cologne, Palladium
02 Milan, Fabrique
04 Zurich, Komplex 457
06 Prague, Forum
07 Warsaw, Towar
08 Vienna, Gasometer
16 Reykjavik, Laugardalshollin