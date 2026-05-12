Baby Dave’s third album ‘billy’ is exactly what you want from Isaac Holman: loads of killer ideas, no mucking about. (Or maybe it’s all mucking about? Who’s to say.) Best known as one half of SOFT PLAY, his solo project is a place where every strange, funny, slightly emotional thought gets polished up and turned into a proper tune.

He jumps between styles like he’s flicking through stations: bedroom rap, piano ballads, scrappy lo-fi bits; it’s playful, and held together by an eye for detail and unparalleled knack for landing a joke.

‘San Pellegrino’ is the obvious star, a very specific mission involving a drink that’s determinedly one of the most charming songs here. You will play it again immediately. Then probably a third time just to check.

‘Zzzzzz’ tackles insomnia with a blunt “fuck me, I need some sleep”, while ‘am i clean???’ turns intrusive thoughts into a twitchy, dancefloor-ready spiral. The rest of it is just as fun to dig through. ‘bernard’s watch’ is another highlight, throwing in childhood TV nostalgia and a completely rogue Pop Idol snippet.

‘billy’ is daft, sharp and full of bits you’ll want to rewind. Baby Dave stays winning.