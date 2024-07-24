Crack Cloud – Red Mile

Label: Jagjaguwar

Released: 26th July 2024

If David Lynch decided to form a post-punk collective and then strand them in the desert, the result might sound something like Crack Cloud’s ‘Red Mile’. It’s a genre-defying odyssey that feels like a feverish road trip through the underbelly of rock’s psyche.

‘Blue Kite’ serves as a love letter to rock’s cultural impact, delivered with all the subtlety of a Molotov cocktail through a stained-glass window. ‘The Medium’, meanwhile, delves into cycles of self-reflection with the intensity of a philosophy major on their third espresso.

The album blends post-punk urgency with art-rock experimentation in a way that makes you wonder if Gang of Four and Talking Heads had a lovechild raised by coyotes. It’s infused with urban grit and desert mysticism, an album that demands your full attention.

‘Red Mile’ is Crack Cloud at their most adventurous, crafting a record that rewards repeated listens and possibly a few therapy sessions. Approaching tit with anything less than your full faculties would be like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube while riding a unicycle – challenging, potentially enlightening, and very likely to leave you really, really fucking dizzy.