The Mysterines – Afraid Of Tomorrows

Label: Fiction Records

Released: 21st June 2024

The Mysterines have already proved themselves to be an alternative rock band of powerhouse proportions, with their Top 10 debut album ‘Reeling’ reaching the heights of critical acclaim. It’s no surprise, then, that their follow-up ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ has been so hugely anticipated – and for good reason.

‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ overflows with ominous, brooding guitars and melodies – and just general badassery. Opener ‘The Last Dance’ is high energy rock; and ‘Stray’, the grungy lead single about lessons learnt too late, follows suit with its broodiness.

Throughout, the band are just as roaringly cool as they’ve ever been, but with a sound far more developed and versatile – demonstrated no better than by Lia Metcalfe’s voice. Singing in mellow purrs one moment and ferocious roars the next, her ability to convey emotion and play so many different characters (amplified by her imaginative story-telling songwriting style), is a highlight throughout.

‘Sink Ya Teeth’ and ‘Junkyard Angel’ are absolute masterclasses in powerful, thrashing rock. But the band’s infamous ferocity is only one layer on this sonic cake. There also seems to be real emotional vulnerability in ‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ – many of the songs are steeped in the darkness of paranoia and fear. The sadness of ‘Another, Another, Another’ bleeds into its bare-bones instrumentation; the sheer loneliness of ‘Hawkmoon’ (amplified by Metcalfe’s vocal effects which make her sound as if she’s really singing from the moon); the beautifully sad acoustic melody of ‘Inside A Matchbox; and the poignancy of the title-track, all demonstrate The Mysterines’ musical growth, versatility, and willingness to bare it all.

‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ is a roaring success (at some points, quite literally). Their classic ferocity in combination with the slower, sadder moments make the album fresh, invigorating, and for the most part, great for a mosh pit.