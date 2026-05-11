The Great Escape is nearly here, which means Brighton is preparing for four days of excellent bands, no phone signal, chips in tiny cones, and at least one person insisting they saw the next global superstar in a basement at 1:15pm. Every year, the festival turns the city into a giant scavenger hunt for your next favourite artist, with queues around the block for bands you’ve never heard of and will suddenly become obsessed with before the train home.

One of the festival’s best recurring fixtures is Canada House, returning to the Green Door Store with another stacked lineup of artists pulled from every corner of the Canadian independent scene. Presented by CIMA alongside a huge network of regional music organisations, the showcase has built a reputation as one of the week’s strongest discovery spots. Wander in for one act, and you’ll probably leave with five new favourites and a tote bag full of flyers you swear you’ll read later.

Dork is once again partnering with Canada House for 2026, which means we’ve spent a very healthy amount of time staring at the lineup and arguing over who gets the aux cable first. Across three days, there’s punk, indie-pop, goth rock, experimental noise, dreamy electronics and enough emotional damage to power Brighton for the entire weekend. Here are five artists we reckon you need to catch while your legs still function.