The Spanish festival was established in 2016 and has quickly established itself as one of the best around.

There are a lot of brilliant festivals in the UK. It’s kinda our thing. But Europe does things differently. Rather than heading to some obscure field in the middle of nowhere for twelve hectic hours of live music, festivals on the continent tend to take a more relaxed approach to things. Mad Cool was established in 2016 and has quickly established itself as one of the best around, with a killer line-up, prime location in Madrid, Spain and a timetable that means you can make the best of both the music and your surroundings.

This year’s event kicks off on 10th July and runs until 13th July, with the likes of Pearl Jam, Dua Lipa, The Killers and Maneskin headlining. Here are seven reasons you need to get yourself to Mad Cool 2024.

Hear Dua Lipa’s ‘Radical Optimism’ in its natural habitat

Dua Lipa headlining Glastonbury is going to be a historic moment. Last time the star played at Worthy Farm, she was opening up the Woodsie Tent at 11am and now she’s back to prove a point. And while new album ‘Radical Optimism’ will undoubtedly sound brilliant on the Pyramid Stage, it’ll sound even better at Mad Cool. It’s a record designed to soundtrack breezy summer nights and invoke pure escapism – both of which are synonymous with Mad Cool.

Embrace the future of pop

And Dua Lipa’s not the only pop superstar set to appear at Mad Cool 2024. Pop-R&B master Tyla is set to celebrate the release of her self-titled debut album on the Sunday, alongside the dystopian glee of Ashnikko’s ‘Weedkiller’. Buzzy newcomer CHINCHILLA will also help close out the festival, with tracks from their empowering, iconic EP ‘FLYTRAP’.

Celebrate the rebels of 00s pop-punk

The excitement around pop-punk might be fizzing out but there are still plenty legends of the scene who have found a way to persevere. Fresh from releasing her Greatest Hits, Avril Lavigne is continuing a late-career resurgence and getting the flowers she always deserved while Sum 41 are undertaking a farewell tour. The band have constantly rebelled against genre, but that doesn’t stop the likes of ‘Fat Lip’, ‘Still Waiting’ and ‘In Too Deep’ absolutely owning a festival crowd.

Catch Bring Me the Horizon at the forefront of heavy music

Bring Me have always been driven by ambition and after years as the scrappy underdogs, their ‘Post Human: Survival Horror’ EP gave them the chance to flex their muscles at the top of Download and Reading & Leeds. Recently released follow-up ‘NeX GEn’ sees the band continue to evolve, bringing hyper-pop, post-hardcore and emo into their gloriously theatrical world. This is the future of metal.

Location is king

Located in the heart of Madrid (just a 2 hour 25 minute flight from London), Mad Cool lets you party by night and relax by day. Chill by the pool? Experience local culture? Eat your bodyweight in tapas? Skydive? It’s entirely up to you how you spend your day, before heading to the festival site.

The future of dance is here

As well as hosting a number of killer DJ sets from the likes of The Blessed Madonna, 2ManyDjs and Bonobo at The Loop, Mad Cool 2024 will also play host to a number of artists at the cutting edge of dance. Sure, the swaggering might of EDM might be back, but Nia Archives is creating something equally as ferocious with intricate, heartfelt and celebratory dance music, while Kenya Grace’s beautifully captivating electronic music is sure to conjure euphoria.

Proof that when it comes to guitar music, no one does it better than the Brits

The Killers. Smashing Pumpkins. The Breeders. There are plenty of iconic rock and roll groups taking to the stage at Mad Cool 2024 but when it comes to the exciting new generation of guitar heroes, it seems like the Brits are leading the way. Black Honey continue to reach new heights with their theatrical rock, Crawlers are perhaps the greatest new emo band in the world while nothing says festival chaos like a set of Sea Girl bangers.

