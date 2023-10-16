The Mysterines, Lime Garden and Hannah Grae see out War Child’s Day Of The Girl

Tonight is the perfect finale for a week of shows of stunning importance.

Words: Jamie Muir.

Photo: Maia Walker (@pocketstudio.uk).

As the final night of War Child’s Day Of The Girl pulls around, a feeling of community thrives through The Bread Shed in Manchester. Usually, it’s because of late-night revelry that flies through the veins of the scrappy rock venue at all times, but tonight, there’s something else. A real sense of homecoming exists for fans who’ve witnessed The Mysterines’ rise over the years of touring, late nights and much more. Fresh from a summer of incredible moments, every second of that experience feeds through The Mysterines for who they are today. It makes tonight the end of one chapter but, more importantly, the first flickers of where that road leads to next. Determination and individuality: fundamental traits shared by War Child and The Mysterines, too, making tonight the perfect finale for a week of shows of stunning importance.

With a stripped-back setup, Hannah Grae’s opening slot showcases a fresh new side to the tales and tides she’s already setting off when it comes to exciting things to come. Crunching riffs are traded for something more intimate, and it’s a testament to just how sky-high that potential is that it doesn’t feel like you’re missing out but seeing Hannah at the core of the artist she is. Commanding the room with ease, cuts like ‘I Never Say No’ and ‘It Could’ve Been You’ are distilled to the emotional heart that beats through everything Hannah Grae has created – capturing a special look at an artist already with her eyes firmly fixed on meaning a great deal to a great number of people.

Here at Dork, we’ve followed the story of Lime Garden from the early days of shining first discoveries alongside each momentous step. As they take to the stage tonight at The Bread Shed, the band are elevated with the sort of focus that’s undeniable. Tighter and revelling in the confidence that comes from playing stage after stage after stage, it’s a thrilling new chapter cranking up the speed as debut album ‘One More Thing’ gets closer. ‘Marbles’, ‘Surf N Turf’, ‘Clockwork’ and ‘Pulp’ rip with a newfound buzz that sets them apart as a band bringing the dancefloor to the moshpits, effortlessly weaving with brand new cuts that take Lime Garden in essential new directions. ‘Love Song’ and ‘Nepotism (baby)’ are soaring, while unreleased numbers like the scuzzy-sharp ‘Mother’ and the baggy-pop dreaming of ‘Pop Star’ already feel primed to take over. A band in full flight and thriving with the confidence that comes from it, Lime Garden are doing something very special indeed.

With The Bread Shed stacked to the very back, The Mysterines take to the stage with an effortless aura that immediately grips each person in front of them. From the first note, Lia Metcalfe leads a night soaked in the influence of a huge year for them. ‘Dangerous’, ‘Old Friends Die Hard’ and ‘Hung Up’ punch and kick their way to the front of the queue, while the cinematic flourishes of ‘On The Run’ put a marker down for just how wide that ambition could manifest into. Drenched in swagger, the ripped-raw heart of every move is stunning. ‘Reeling’ and the singalong refrains of ‘All These Things’ signal a night of pure celebration, but also look to what’s next. Most recent single ‘Begin Again’ already points to their next evolution, and ‘Goodbye Sunshine’ and ‘Jesse You’re A Superstar’ perfectly showcase how they’re expanding that world after embracing the journey that’s got them here.

As ‘Life’s A Bitch (But I Like It So Much)’ sends the night (and for that matter, War Child’s Day Of The Girl series) to a close, The Bread Shed is left with the memory of a really important moment for The Mysterines. They’re off to build the foundations of what comes next and how thrilling their future is set to be.