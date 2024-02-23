Zara Larsson puts on an ambitious, visceral gig at London’s Roundhouse

“Let’s escape to planet Venus.”

Words: Ali Shutler.

Photos: Frances Beach.

It’s okay if you don’t know all the new songs, Zara Larsson reassures the crowd of people packed inside London’s Roundhouse. “I barely know all the words,” she admits, as relatable as ever. ‘Venus’, Zara’s third album, may have only been released 12 days ago, but tonight, the crowd belts out every word like they’ve lived with it their whole lives as they desperately cling to the giddy joy it embodies.

Zara’s a tough pop star to pin down. Across her 16-year career, she’s been a little bit of everything, but ‘Venus’ sees her really embrace her love of dance-pop. There are moments of pain and heartbreak across the record, but each song just uses that as an excuse to love a little harder. Live, it creates a feeling of sheer euphoria.

The set starts with Zara appearing via a magic trick before she quickly gets stuck into ‘Venus” sleek title-track. An upbeat number about the otherworldly feeling of falling in love, it perfectly sets up the show’s overarching message of losing yourself in music and community. The tropical pop shimmer of ‘I Would Like’ and the chirping, ABBA-inspired ‘Look What You’ve Done’ continue that glittering getaway. “I hope you put on your dancing shoes tonight, London,” says Zara. “And I hope you’re ready to get hot and sweaty. Let’s escape to planet Venus.”

The two-tiered production, pulsating visuals and four dancers help Zara create an entire universe to get lost in, while a three-piece band gives her urgent pop a real sense of warmth. Giving space for her club-ready collaborations with the likes of Tinie Tempah (‘Girls Like’), Alesso (‘Words’), Clean Bandit (‘Symphony’) and David Guetta (‘On My Love’) allows the show to easily slide into top gear, while new tracks ‘Ruin My Life’, ‘Escape’ and ‘You Love Who You Love’ continue that urgent quest for joy. There’s a hint of swaggering menace to ‘WOW’ and ‘None Of These Guys’ as Zara finds a new level of confidence, while ‘The Healing’ offers a deliberate moment of stillness and calm. “Don’t worry, we’ll get right back to the dancing,” Zara grins.

The closing one-two of ‘Lush Life’ and ‘Can’t Tame Her’ underline the sense of reckless abandon that’s dominated this ambitious, visceral gig, with Zara doing everything in her power to provide as much bliss as possible.