The new issue of Dork, featuring Bleachers, Caity Baser, Conan Gray, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine and more, is out now

The April 2024 issue of Dork is out now, featuring five fantastic cover stars – Bleachers, Caity Baser, Conan Gray, girl in red and Lizzy McAlpine. It’s quite literally (almost certainly) our biggest edition yet.

There’s barely a corner of modern pop not touched by Jack Antonoff. As he reunites with Bleachers for a fourth, self-titled album, we head over to flashy Paris to eat fruit and shoot the breeze with a true master at work.

girl in red is what we like to refer to as prime Dorkcore. A two-time former cover star back for her hat trick, her second album sees her donning “world-dominating confidence” to brilliant effect. “Everyone should just be making jokes all the time,” she says. Too fucking right.

Also back for another bash at a Dork cover is Conan Gray, dropping what’s set to be one of 2024’s great pop albums. Working with the legendary Max Martin, it’s the most fun we’ve had in ages.

As is Caity Baser – a true force of nature, she’s probably one of the most exciting, attitude-packing potential pop superstars around. As she drops her mixtape ‘Still Learning’, she’s “not a Taylor Swift just yet,” but “one day, I will be”. That’s the kind of vim and vigour we want from a superstar.

Lizzy McAlpine is another from the very top of the tree, too. Back with a third album that sees her pushing into new territories, her goal is “just to not give a fuck”. You and us both, Liz.

And if that sounds rammed, you’ve heard nothing yet. Elsewhere we’re talking to one of the most iconic bands of the last two decades, Gossip, checking in with our favourite alt-popsters Empress Of, Fletcher and Blu DeTiger, and waking up the neighbourhood with Kid Kapichi. Waxahatchee continues to secure her position on the throne of alt-indie-country-etc, Fightstar are back together and heading to a big ol’ show, and loads, loads, LOADS more.

In Hype, we’re introducing you to some brilliant new names, including DellaXOZ, O., SIIGHTS, Dead Pony and C Turtle. Phoebe Green is putting us together a playlist of teenage anthems, NOAHFINNCE is answering our stupidest questions, and we’re down the front with The Last Dinner Party, Dylan, Nieve Ella, Kim Petras, Zara Larsson, PinkPantheress and more. Plus! Laura Jane Grace! Chastity Belt! Big Special! Francis Of Delirium! The MOBOs! The fun never stops.

You can order the new issue of Dork here, and it’ll dispatch before the 5th April, or subscribe and get the print edition sent directly to your door every month here.

ORDER THIS ISSUE Please make sure you select the correct location for your order. For example, if you are in the United States, select ‘Location: US & Rest of the World’. Failure to select the appropriate location for your delivery address will result in the cancellation of your order. Please note: International orders may be subject to import taxes, customs duties, and/or fees imposed by the destination country.

If you like what we do, we’re making available a section of the site for those who wish to support us by signing up to a new monthly or annual subscription package. Different from our previous print-only subscriptions, the Dork Supporters scheme allows you to get early access to all our print content in digital form as soon as the issue launches, read digital versions of every single edition of Dork right back to issue 1, and get occasional exclusive extras too. You can sign up for digital-only or digital + print packages, which will give you immediate access. You can find more information here.

And don’t worry if you’re not signing up. You’ll still get everything you did before, as digital versions of our print content unlock to be read free of charge throughout the month. Enjoy!