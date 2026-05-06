Everyone Says Hi have shared ‘Just Like That’ about trusting your own voice
Nick Hodgson and co tease their second album with a psych-leaning new track.
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Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Nick Hodgson and co tease their second album with a psych-leaning new track.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
On their fourth album 'Dancing On The Wall', MUNA step into a darker, sweat-soaked world where queer desire, apocalypse anxiety and theatrical self-awareness collide.
Trio share title track and confirm follow-up to 'Access All Areas'
London outfit Modern Woman introduce their debut album, combining literary songwriting with a mix of post-punk energy and folk traditions.