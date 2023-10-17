FEET join Walt Disco at Dork’s Night Out’s spooky spectacular Night of the Living Dork 2 this month

As the darkness draws in, and the ghosts and ghoulies take over the night, Dork’s Night Out is delighted to invite you to our Halloween party like no other, Night of the Living Dork 2 – and we’re adding another brilliant band to the bill.

Following up on last year’s inaugural edition – which featured Izzy from Black Honey performing with her own dismembered head – we’re returning to Colours Hoxton on Thursday 26th October with very special headliners Walt Disco for another spooky spectacular.

Now joining them on the bill are yet another long-term Dork fave, the magnificent FEET.

Tickets for the show are on sale now for £11 + booking fee via Dice. You can grab them here. If you want to turn up in fancy dress, that would be cool – but we’re not going to force you. You do you, Dear Reader.