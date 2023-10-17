FEET join Walt Disco at Dork’s Night Out’s spooky spectacular Night of the Living Dork 2 this month

We're adding yet another brilliant band to our Halloween blow out.

As the darkness draws in, and the ghosts and ghoulies take over the night, Dork’s Night Out is delighted to invite you to our Halloween party like no other, Night of the Living Dork 2 – and we’re adding another brilliant band to the bill.

Following up on last year’s inaugural edition – which featured Izzy from Black Honey performing with her own dismembered head – we’re returning to Colours Hoxton on Thursday 26th October with very special headliners Walt Disco for another spooky spectacular.

Now joining them on the bill are yet another long-term Dork fave, the magnificent FEET.

Tickets for the show are on sale now for £11 + booking fee via Dice. You can grab them here. If you want to turn up in fancy dress, that would be cool – but we’re not going to force you. You do you, Dear Reader.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST NEWS
Music News
Mitski has announced a new headline tour, including three nights at London's Eventim Apollo
Music News
Sløtface have teamed up with Aussie band The Buoys for a new single, 'Fight Back Time'
Music News
Jazmin Bean has released a new video for their "content love song" and debut album cut, 'Terrified'
READ MORE