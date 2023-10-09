Lovejoy have released a new single and video, ‘Normal People Things’

Lovejoy have released a new single, ‘Normal People Things’.

The accompanying video was directed by Ted Nivison and filmed this summer in Los Angeles during the band’s recent US tour.

Discussing the song, Will Gold says: “’Normal People Things’ is a song I wrote about things that normal people do, such as shopping, showering, occupying space, panic attacks, etc. However, there are also some things normal people do not do. This song will not talk about that.”

Ted Nivison adds of the video: “I wanted to take the concept behind the song and flip it on its head, placing the band in the weirdest form of a ‘Normal Person Thing’ which in this case was those old awkward family portraits from the ‘70s-‘90s. I really wanted to have most of the video be like a collection of living portrait photography, with only the final chorus being the moment in which they break out of it.”

Check it out below.