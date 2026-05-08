A deluxe version of Madison Beer's
album 'locket'
has arrived, bringing with it four additional tracks and a freshly released music video for the new song 'lovergirl'.
Among the original singles housed on the record were 'make you mine
', 'yes baby
', 'bittersweet
' and 'bad enough
'. The first of those, 'make you mine', went on to earn Beer a second GRAMMY nod in 2025.
Touring plans across Europe, the UK and North America follow shortly. Beginning on 11th May in Kraków, the 32-date itinerary winds its way through to a closing night at Madison Square Garden
in New York on 13th July. Isabel LaRosa, thủy and Lulu Simon will join across various legs of the tour.
The dates in full read:
MAY
11 TAURON Arena Kraków, Kraków, PL
13 Marx Halle, Vienna, AT
14 Zenith, Munich, DE
15 Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, DE
17 Sporthalle Hamburg, Hamburg, DE
19 Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin, DE
21 Ziggo Dome
, Amsterdam, NL
22 Adidas Arena
, Paris, FR
24 Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, ES
26 Sant Jordi Club, Barcelona, ES
28 Lotto Arena, Antwerp, BE
30 The O2
, London, UK
31 Co-op Live
, Manchester, UK
JUNE
8 Moody Center, Austin, TX
9 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX
13 Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV
15 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre, Vancouver, BC
16 Paramount Theatre, Seattle, WA
20 Arizona Financial Theatre, Phoenix, AZ
21 Gallagher Square at Petco Park, San Diego, CA
23 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA
24 Kia Forum
, Los Angeles, CA
29 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, IL
JULY
1 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, GA
2 Hard Rock Live, Hollywood, FL
5 Red Hat Amphitheater, Raleigh, NC
6 The Anthem, Washington, DC
7 The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark, Philadelphia, PA
9 Fox Theatre, Detroit, MI
10 Coca-Cola Coliseum, Toronto, ON
12 MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA
13 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY