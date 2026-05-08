'The Fatal Flaw'
is the title of Paris Paloma's
forthcoming second album, due 4th September through Nettwerk Music Group.
To mark the announcement, the Brighton-based songwriter has shared 'Stem The Flow'
, a track centred on themes of survival and persistence.
The follow-up to 2024's debut 'Cacophony
' arrives off the back of her single 'Labour
' racking up over 11 billion social media views, and a sold-out arena run across the UK and Europe in support of Florence + The Machine.
The summer ahead brings a string of festival sets across Europe and North America, taking in Rock Werchter
, Montreux Jazz
, Lollapalooza
, Hinterland
, Austin City Limits
and Reading & Leeds.
The autumn and winter then see her undertake The Fatal Flaw Tour, billed as her largest headline outing to date, covering the UK, Europe and North America. A headline date at London's O2 Academy Brixton
is scheduled for 17th November 2026.
The dates in full read:
JULY
3 Rock Werchter, Werchter, Belgium
9 Bilbao BBK Live
, Bilbao, Spain
13 Montreux Jazz Festival, Montreux, Switzerland
17 Colours of Ostrava
, Ostrava, Czechia
30 Lollapalooza, Chicago, USA
31 Hinterland Music Festival, Saint Charles, USA
AUGUST
2 Osheaga Festival
, Montreal, Canada
13 Sziget
, Budapest, Hungary
14 Syd For Solen, Copenhagen, Denmark
15 MS Dockville, Hamburg, Germany
16 Summer's End Angus, Angus, UK
28 Reading & Leeds Festival, UK
30 Reading & Leeds Festival, UK
SEPTEMBER
20 The Van Buren, Phoenix, USA
22 The Ford Amphitheatre
, Los Angeles, USA
24 The Warfield, San Francisco, USA
26 Showbox SoDo, Seattle, USA
27 Roseland Theater, Portland, USA
29 Rockwell at The Complex, Salt Lake City, USA
30 Ogden Theatre, Denver, USA
OCTOBER
2 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, USA
4 House of Blues, Dallas, USA
6 Marathon Music Works, Nashville, USA
7 Variety Playhouse, Atlanta, USA
9 Austin City Limits Festival, Austin, USA
10 House of Blues, Houston, USA
13 The Sylvee, Madison, USA
14 First Avenue, Minneapolis, USA
16 Masonic Jack White Theatre, Detroit, USA
17 KEMBA Live!, Columbus, USA
18 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Canada
20 Brooklyn Paramount
, Brooklyn, USA
21 Roadrunner, Boston, USA
23 Franklin Music Hall, Philadelphia, USA
24 9:30 Club, Washington DC, USA
NOVEMBER
11 O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK
13 Bristol Beacon, Bristol, UK
14 Great Hall, Cardiff, UK
15 O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK
17 O2 Brixton Academy, London, UK
24 O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK
25 The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
27 Bataclan, Paris, France
29 La Madeleine, Brussels, Belgium
30 TivoliVredenburg, Utrecht, Netherlands
DECEMBER
1 Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands
3 Backstage Werk, Munich, Germany
6 Zoom, Frankfurt, Germany
8 Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany
10 Amager Bio, Copenhagen, Denmark
12 Fryshuset Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden
13 Rockefeller, Oslo, Norway