PinkPantheress has recruited Davina McCall, Slayyyter and Horsegiirl for her new ‘Girl Like Me’ video
The director Lauzza pairs the singer with the broadcaster in a talk show scene.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
The director Lauzza pairs the singer with the broadcaster in a talk show scene.
Get more Dork
Sessions · Playlists · Behind the scenes
Her fourth full-length is led by 'Cabin Fever' and arrives on Vertigo Records in November.
Eighth studio album 'petal' lands later this summer via Republic Records.
He returns with first new music since 2011.