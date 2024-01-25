Avant-pop French duo Sages Comme Des Sauvages have shared their new single, ‘Répare ou Pas’

Sages Comme Des Sauvages have shared their new single, ‘Répare ou Pas’.

It’s the first single from the avant-pop French duo’s upcoming third album, due later this year, with the title translating as ‘Repair It or Not’.

They explain: “This is an anthem in the form of a question. Do we repair it or not? Faced with a world full of manufacturing vices and defects, we wonder if it is still worth mending everything. Isn’t our society similar to an old printer with planned obsolescence that refuses to print in colour? Have the gears just seized up or has the machine been sabotaged? What do we save in a world where everything is for sale or to be discarded? Do we fight or do we tinker? Somewhere between systematics and DIY approach, we dare to question.”

They’ve also shared a video inspired by demolition derbies and stock car enthusiasts. “There, these fans revive cars that no one wants anymore to give them one last lap, one final roll before their definitive journey to the scrapyard. And the dust raised by these battered sheets and by those who give them a last rescue becomes like a magical and haunting ritual, animated by the beauty of this question: Do we repair it or not?”

