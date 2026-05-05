Set against the sprawling greenery of Poznań’s Cytadela Park, BitterSweet Festival has quickly carved out an identity that thrives on contrast: both nostalgia and next-gen discovery, chart-topping pop and leftfield electronic, global icons and artists just beginning to bend the future in their image. Returning for its second edition from 13th–15th August, BitterSweet brings together a stacked, carefully curated line-up that feels like a pop-cultural collision point. With headliners like Gorillaz, Twenty One Pilots, Robbie Williams and Lorde joined by a new wave that includes Ashnikko, Ciara and more, 2026’s edition feels built for discovery as much as it is for spectacle. Here are a few artists you won’t want to miss.

Gorillaz

Few festival bookings feel as all-encompassing as Gorillaz. With ‘The Mountain’, their chart-topping, globe-spanning ninth album, they’re still pushing into new territory, pulling together sounds, voices and ideas from just about everywhere. That same energy carries into their live show, a full-scale pop show packed with guests, visuals and a setlist that jumps between eras without warning. It’s less a gig, more a moving universe (and one where anything could happen at any moment). Former Dork cover stars, they remain the blueprint for doing things your own way.

Twenty One Pilots

There’s a reason Twenty One Pilots continue to headline festivals at this scale. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have built a universe that fans don’t just listen to but live inside of (lore knowledge optional, emotional investment mandatory). Blending alt-pop hooks with rap, rock and emotional storytelling, their shows are as cathartic as they are high-energy. Another Dork cover alumni, they bring a level of connection and scale that turns any field into something intimate and explosive all at once.

Lorde

Lorde’s return to the stage always carries a sense of occasion. Now deep into the world of ‘Virgin’ - a record that’s already marked a bold new chapter and her very first UK Number 1 - she feels as vital as ever. Her ability to distil messy, coming-of-age emotions into sharp, resonant pop has long set her apart, and whether she’s leaning into the widescreen drama of ‘Melodrama’, the hazy introspection of ‘Solar Power’ or the direct, dynamic edge of her latest material, her sets unfold like shared emotional timelines: thousands of people feeling the exact same thing at once (and maybe texting someone they absolutely shouldn’t).

Ashnikko

Confrontational and completely uncompromising, Ashnikko thrives in a festival setting. Fresh from ‘Smoochies’ - a maximalist, hyper-colour explosion of pop, rap and club chaos - they feel more fully realised than ever, leaning into a world that’s equal parts playful, grotesque and defiantly joyful. Their blend of hyperpop, punk attitude and razor-sharp lyricism is tailor-made for crowds ready to scream every word back (like it’s both a release and a warning). Another former Dork cover star, they embody the festival’s forward-facing energy as the kind of artist who doesn’t just ride trends but actively reshapes them.

Robbie Williams