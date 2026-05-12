Fat Dog
have returned with new single 'Go Fuck Urself'.
Co-produced by frontperson Joe Love
alongside Oli Bayston
, the track follows standalone singles 'Pray To That
' and 'Peace Song
', as well as the South London band’s 2024 debut album 'WOOF.
'.
The new single arrives alongside a video directed by Nine Screens, which sees the band taking to a wrestling ring.
Alongside the release, Fat Dog have also announced a UK, Irish and European headline tour for later this year, including their biggest hometown show to date at London’s O2 Academy Brixton
.
Before then, the band are set to support Foo Fighters on three European arena dates and Kneecap at Crystal Palace Park
in London, alongside festival appearances at End of the Road
, Dour
, Reeperbahn
and Bearded Theory
.
OCTOBER
24 O2 Academy Brixton, London
29 De Roma, Antwerp
30 Tivoli, Utrecht
31 Elysee Montmartre, Paris
NOVEMBER
1 Stereolux, Nantes
3 Le Grand Mix, Tourcoing
4 Die Kantine, Cologne
6 Festsaal Kreuzberg
, Berlin
7 Loppen, Copenhagen
14 Victoria Warehouse
, Manchester
18 Whelans
, Dublin
19 Whelans, Dublin
24 Depot, Cardiff
25 O2 Academy, Bristol
26 O2 Institute
, Birmingham
27 O2 Academy, Leeds
28 Old Fruitmarket
, Glasgow
DECEMBER
3 Rock City
, Nottingham