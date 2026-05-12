Bucket - Mosaic EP
Unpredictable and deceptively catchy in all the right places.
Dublin noise-rock trio Bucket have built a reputation on volume and intensity, and their new EP ‘Mosaic’ drops you straight into the thick of it. Across five tracks, the band stitch together a set of fractured inner monologues, each one offering a different perspective before locking into a wider, uneasy whole, the volume knob firmly stuck past sensible.
It’s a clever concept for a record that thrives on instability and is packed with plenty of moments you can't get out of your head: buried hooks and flashes of momentum that keep dragging you back in. The contrast between dancefloor-adjacent energy and full-force noise gives the EP its edge, making it a gripping listen.
It also marks a step forward. Leaning further into electronic textures and layered production, 'Mosaic' is immersive, unpredictable and deceptively catchy in all the right places. You’ll probably stick it straight back on.
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