Dublin noise-rock trio Bucket have built a reputation on volume and intensity, and their new EP ‘Mosaic’ drops you straight into the thick of it. Across five tracks, the band stitch together a set of fractured inner monologues, each one offering a different perspective before locking into a wider, uneasy whole, the volume knob firmly stuck past sensible.

It’s a clever concept for a record that thrives on instability and is packed with plenty of moments you can't get out of your head: buried hooks and flashes of momentum that keep dragging you back in. The contrast between dancefloor-adjacent energy and full-force noise gives the EP its edge, making it a gripping listen.

It also marks a step forward. Leaning further into electronic textures and layered production, 'Mosaic' is immersive, unpredictable and deceptively catchy in all the right places. You’ll probably stick it straight back on.