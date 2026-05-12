Sofia and the Antoinettes wears her feelings loudly and dramatically. Across six tracks, ‘Leaving The House Is A Performance’ is an EP that leans into the mess of relationships that don’t quite work out.

Opener ‘Buried In This Room’ goes straight for the emotional jugular, with sweeping intensity. It’s followed by ‘Naked Chess’ (great title, no notes), where the line “I’ve been avoiding writing about you” hints at how much of this EP has been waiting, maybe hurting a bit. It’s not trying to be subtle.

‘Hi My Love’ has a brighter, synth-led edge, circling a second date that already feels doomed: “She’s getting all dressed up to break her own heart”. From there, ‘I Don’t Know What I’m Doing on Earth, I Don’t Know What on Earth I’m Doing’ traces old friendships and missed connections with lines like “running around collecting names”.

‘Vespa’ lingers on the past with a creeping sense that it’s not done yet (“it’s starting to haunt me”), before ‘Jewellery Box’ closes things out with a quieter fear, circling the EP’s central idea that even stepping outside can feel like a performance.

It’s a lot of feeling, all at once, delivered with conviction. If you’ve ever overthought a text or replayed a conversation on the walk home, there’s plenty here to sit with.